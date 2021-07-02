According to statistics, one in every seven older teenagers is afraid to acquire the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to new data, one in every seven older teenagers in the United Kingdom is hesitant to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In a poll conducted by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in May and June, 14% of 16-17-year-olds expressed vaccine apprehension.

Vaccination in the United Kingdom is now only available to adults aged 18 and over, as well as some children in rare cases, with experts divided on whether youngsters should be vaccinated.

The ONS also discovered that 9% of 18-21-year-olds and 10% of 22-25-year-olds were hesitant.

People who have denied a vaccine, said they would be unlikely to obtain a vaccine if offered one, and those who responded “neither likely nor improbable,” “don’t know,” or “prefer not to comment” when asked about vaccine reluctance are all examples of vaccine hesitancy.

The study took place between May 26 and June 20 and included 16,180 people aged 16 and up.

The ONS discovered that the vast majority of adults surveyed (96 percent) expressed positive feelings toward the Covid-19 vaccination, while only 4% expressed vaccine apprehension.

However, there are still significant variances in rates of reluctance across different ethnic and religious groups.

Vaccine apprehension was indicated by 18 percent of black or black British adults, compared to 11 percent of mixed-race individuals, 4 percent of white adults, and 3 percent of Asian or Asian British adults.

Around one-seventh of adults (15%) who identify as Muslim expressed reservations, compared to 9% of those who identify as Hindu and 3% of those who identify as Christian.

Adults in the most poor districts of England were more likely than those in the least deprived areas to report reluctance (8 percent and 3 percent respectively).

In addition, London (7 percent) and the south-west (6 percent) had higher rates of reluctance than the rest of England.