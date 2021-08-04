According to state media, the United Kingdom and Germany do not have the power to fight China.

The editor of a Communist Party publication in China has cautioned German and British warships not to engage in “willful activities” during their deployments to Asia, claiming that such moves could harm their countries’ relations with Beijing.

On Monday, German officials waved off the country’s frigate Bayern as it set sail for an Indo-Pacific tour. The destroyer will be the first German naval vessel to transit through the South China Sea in nearly two decades at the end of the year.

The Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, which traveled through the disputed waters and is presently in the Western Pacific, arrived in the region just days before Bayern’s deployment. Some consider the presence of European armies in Asia as a commitment to regional collective security and support for the principle of lawful navigation via crucial sea lanes in international waters.

China, which claims almost all of the energy-rich South China Sea, claims to favor freedom of navigation but repeatedly cautions nations away from the numerous islands and nautical features it claims in the area.

Bayern’s Indo-Pacific deployment, according to Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the hardline state-run newspaper the Global Times, is the result of “the United States’ political mobilization of the West.” The trip was announced by Angela Merkel’s ministry in March, in what observers saw as an attempt to address worries that her party was too soft on China ahead of elections next month.

In an op-ed published on the newspaper’s website on Wednesday, Hu wrote that European warships would “not spark a conflict with China” if they passed through the South China Sea “naturally in compliance with international law.”

He also said that if German or British vessels were to contest China’s maritime claims, there could be diplomatic repercussions.

“We sincerely hope that the commanders of those warships have a strategic understanding of the importance of maintaining their country’s relations with China and would not engage in deliberate acts in the South China Sea,” Hu added.

“China is unconcerned with provocateurs. In the South China Sea, neither the United Kingdom nor Germany have the capability to combat China. They seem to be extremely clear on this.”

