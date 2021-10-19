According to South Korea, North Korea has fired a projectile into the sea.

The South Korean military said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters, continuing a recent string of weapons tests aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over stalled nuclear talks.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea did not identify what the North shot or how far the weapon flew on Tuesday.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stuck for more than two years due to disputes over swapping the lifting of severe US-led sanctions in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization efforts.

Since his diplomatic spat with then-President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to bolster his nuclear deterrence.

Pyongyang has so far rebuffed US Vice President Joe Biden’s overtures to restart talks without preconditions, claiming that Washington must first quit its “hostile policy,” a term the North uses to refer to sanctions and military exercises between the US and South Korea.

After a months-long hiatus, North Korea has resumed its weapons testing while making conditional peace proposals to Seoul, resuming a pattern of pressing South Korea to gain what it wants from the US.