According to sources, Boris Johnson is facing a backlash over the extension of the Covid ban.

When MPs are asked to accept the extension of coronavirus limitations in England until July 19, Boris Johnson is reportedly facing a Tory mutiny.

On Wednesday evening, the House of Commons will vote on a four-week extension of lockdown measures in order to give the immunization program more time.

Labour has indicated that it will support the extension, sparing the Prime Minister a defeat, but Conservative lockdown skeptics are certain to express their displeasure during a debate, according to PA.

According to scientific consultants, the delay is vital to avoid a new rise in hospital admissions caused by the fast spreading Delta form, which was initially discovered in India.

Michael Gove, a senior Cabinet minister, has stated that any extension of the limitations beyond July 19 would require something “unprecedented and remarkable.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson will meet Sir Keir Starmer, but it will be Health Secretary Matt Hancock who will start the debate on lifting the limitations.

Delays are also predicted in Scotland, when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the mainland’s transition to the lowest level of restrictions will be “likely” delayed by three weeks.

According to the most recent numbers, 1,136 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in the United Kingdom on June 13, an increase of 18% from the previous week and the largest number since May 7.

Leaders in the hospitality industry have expressed their disappointment with the delay and have urged for a delay in the restoration of business rates payments to help struggling businesses.

Meanwhile, sources claim that, due to worries about vaccination uptake, government may shortly announce a reform in the legislation to make immunizations mandatory for care home personnel.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) did not deny that ministers will approve the measure for social care staff in England, according to a story in the Guardian.

According to the newspaper, personnel working with adults would be given 16 weeks to be vaccinated or face losing their employment.

Sir Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England, has stated that all adults over the age of 18 should be able to apply for a vaccine “before the end of the year.” The summary comes to a close.