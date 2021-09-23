According to Sony, PS5 restock times will be affected by supply issues until 2022.

Customers lined up in person or online this week at Walmart, Target, and Amazon to purchase the PlayStation 5 system, which will be launched in November 2020.

On Thursday, both Amazon and Best Buy’s websites said the PS5 was out of stock, and there was no evidence that buyers had been able to get one.

Despite the lack of new information on the next large refill, the Japanese entertainment industry has warned merchants and customers that supply shortages will remain a concern until 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, Hiroki Totoki, discussed the PS5 gaming console’s state at a classified briefing in May 2021.

“I don’t think demand is slowing down this year,” Totoki told Bloomberg, “and even if we secure a lot more devices and make a lot more copies of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to keep up with demand.”

There are often stock shortages for several months when new game systems are released. However, for nearly a year, the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a large computer chip scarcity, has resulted in additional stock shortages.

Arthur Gies, the editor of computing and network coverage at Wirecutter, released a guide on how to buy the best PS5 in July 2021. He gave fans advice on how to get their next PlayStation 5 on Thursday.

“I’ve bought six PS5s and eight Xbox Series X consoles for friends and family, and what I’ve found that works is to register accounts with all of the major retailers and make sure your payment and shipping information is current,” Gies said.

Customers should also avoid using PayPal during the checkout process because it “adds 30 to 45 seconds to checkout time,” which could be the difference between receiving a PS5 or not.

Gies explained, “You want to keep the distance between ‘add to cart’ and checkout as low as possible.”

If a customer is having problems finding a PS5, Gies suggests signing up for Twitter alerts.

