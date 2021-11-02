According to simulations, Texas leads the United States in uncounted people from the 2020 Census, with 377K.

According to computer models conducted by the Urban Institute, the population of Texas was undercounted by 1.28 percent, or more than 377,000 persons, in the 2020 census.

While the Census Bureau will not reveal its official undercount or overcount until next year, the state’s estimated undercount is the largest in the country, accounting for almost a fifth of all Americans who were omitted from the once-in-a-decade count.

According to the Urban Institute, the extent of Texas’ simulated undercount could have real-world consequences, including a potential loss of $247 million in federal Medicaid reimbursements in 2021.

While Texas had the greatest number of estimated undercounted people, Mississippi had the highest percentage of estimated undercounted people at 1.3 percent. According to the Associated Press, Miami has the highest undercount rate of the 20 largest metro regions in the United States, at 1.7 percent.

In the simulation, population overcounts were calculated in Minnesota, Iowa, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities metro area in Minnesota.

According to the Urban Institute, the 2020 census undercounted 1.6 million persons, although given the challenges created by the epidemic and natural disasters, the undercount was smaller than projected.

Those of color, renters, noncitizens, minors, and people living in Texas—the state with the biggest growth—were the most likely to be missing, though by lesser margins than some had predicted for a count performed in the midst of a global epidemic, according to the report released Tuesday. Those gaps, though, might have an impact on how political districts are drawn and how federal funds are distributed.

According to the analysis, the 2020 census undercounted the country’s population by 0.5 percent. If the predicted estimate is correct, it will be higher than the 0.01 percent undercount in the 2010 census, but lower than the 0.49 percent undercount in the 2000 census.

Last year, the COVID-19 epidemic, wildfires in the West, hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, and Trump administration attempts at politicization posed unprecedented difficulties to the 2020 head count of the country's 331 million citizens. The census is used to determine how many congressional seats each state receives, as well as to provide statistics for the creation of political districts.