According to SEC documents, Elon Musk sold $150 million in Tesla stock options and shares.

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, Inc., sold another $150 million of his stock options in the business on Monday, according to SEC filings.

Musk sparred with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over the centibillionaire and others like him paying their fair share of taxes only one day before the sale.

Musk, the world’s richest man, with an estimated net worth of $266.9 billion, responded to a tweet from Sanders on Sunday by insulting his age and telling him that he “[keeps]forgetting that you’re still alive.”

“Bernie, do you want me to sell additional stock? Simply pronounce the word “Later, Musk added.

