According to Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, the UK is facing a “winter of discontent” as a result of Brexit.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister will warn that the UK is facing a “winter of discontent” after the Conservatives pushed through Brexit, which will see the UK leave the European Union.

With stores already reporting shortages, John Swinney will claim that such challenges demonstrate how “Westminster isn’t working.”

Mr Swinney will use his speech to the SNP national conference to criticize Boris Johnson's Conservative government's "muscular unionism," claiming that the Prime Minister and his colleagues "do not have the brains to match the brawn."

Mr Swinney will claim that the Westminster administration will “plaster the land with union flags” and “use every opportunity to undermine the Scottish Government.”

The Deputy First Minister will go on to criticize the Conservatives for pursuing Brexit in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, telling SNP members that “there is arguably no greater evidence of how the Union has failed Scotland than the terrible narrative of Brexit.”

“Despite the warnings, against the will of the people of Scotland, and in the midst of a pandemic, the Tories pressed forward with the most difficult of breaks,” Mr Swinney would argue.

“Boris Johnson famously talked of Brexit and the ‘sunlit meadows beyond,’ but the fact is that food is rotting in the fields because no one is there to pick it.

“The termination of free movement and the draconian clampdown on EU migrants has been a disaster for the economy — not just in Scotland, but across the United Kingdom.

“Perhaps the most obvious illustration is our stores’ barren shelves. Staff shortages, on the other hand, are starting to pinch across the economy.

“We saw the shocking news last month that the NHS in England had to warn GPs to cancel blood tests due to a severe supply shortage.”

“Every industry will feel the icy wind brought on by Brexit,” Mr Swinney will continue. And there’s no sign of an end in sight.

“The Conservatives are unwilling and unable to take the simple steps necessary to correct the issue they created. The United Kingdom is experiencing a winter of discontent, and Westminster is failing to deliver.”

