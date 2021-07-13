According to scientists, a third of the population in England is still “vulnerable to the Delta variety.”

Professor Matt Keeling of the University of Warwick thinks that by July 19, the government will have lifted social contact restrictions, there would have been 15.3 million symptomatic and asymptomatic illnesses in the country.

This figure indicates that 27.4 percent of the population in England has been infected and hence has natural immunity, with the remaining population being either vaccinated or unvaccinated.

When immunizations are taken into consideration, the Warwick modellers estimate that 33% of the population in England will remain susceptible to the Delta type of Coronavirus.

“There are still a big number of susceptibles out there,” Professor Keeling said at a press conference, “and we expect infection, cases, and hospital admissions to continue to rise between now and July 19th.”

The professor, who is also a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), which provides information to ministers, backed calls for people to take things slowly when restrictions are lifted, saying that keeping hospital admissions low “and below what we saw in January” is reliant on individual behavior.

Experts don’t yet know much about declines in immunity, he said, and “any fading immunity” might change the numbers, pushing up cases.

“You practically have to think of this as a spring-like system,” he explained, “and if you suddenly release it, you get a much, much stronger wave than if you let things move gradually.”

Professor Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) and a member of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the briefing that he believes the country will meet the herd immunity barrier “one way or another.”

The reproduction number (the R) will be around 1 at that point, and “that is herd immunity,” he noted.

Prof. Medley agreed that when the UK lifts limitations, there would always be a wave of infection because “vaccines aren’t perfect and we’re not vaccinating everyone, so there is room for another wave of infection.”

