According to Ryanair’s CEO, fewer flights will imply more expensive European vacations next year.

In 2022, are you planning a fly-away vacation in Europe? Beware. As passengers hurry to vacation in Europe next summer, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has warned that costs will rise.

Mr. O’Leary predicted that the high demand for vacations would coincide with fewer flights, resulting in a price increase for both flights and hotels.

“I believe there will be a huge comeback in vacation tourism within Europe next year,” he stated in an interview with The Sunday Times. And the reason I believe costs will skyrocket is that there will be less capacity.

“When you remove Thomas Cook (six million seats), Flybe (eight million seats), and Norwegian (almost 24 million seats), Alitalia’s fleet shrinks by 40%. With a rapid recovery in demand, there will be around 20% less short-haul capacity in Europe in 2022.”

Ryanair’s fares would be reduced this winter in order to “gain market share everywhere,” according to Mr. O’Leary.