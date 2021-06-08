According to rumours, Arlene Phillips and Kate Bingham would be bestowed damehoods.

Arlene Phillips, a former judge on Strictly Come Dancing, and Kate Bingham, the former director of the vaccinations taskforce, are expected to be handed damehoods.

The couple is expected to be among those honored in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which will be released later this month.

Ms Bingham, a venture capitalist, will be awarded for her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

She led vaccine procurement and helped acquire more than 350 million doses of seven different vaccinations in her unpaid capacity as head of the UK’s Vaccine Taskforce, including 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 100 million doses of the Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine.

Phillips, meanwhile, will be honored following a distinguished career in dancing, according to the Sun.

The 78-year-old choreographer and director of Hot Gossip, a popular TV show in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has worked on the West End and Broadway, as well as on Strictly Come Dancing.

After Phillips was notably ousted from Strictly in 2009 and replaced by younger star Alesha Dixon, the BBC was accused of ageism.

In the 2013 New Year Honours, she was awarded a CBE for her contributions to dancing and charity.