According to rumors, Covid vaccinations will be made mandatory for care home workers in England.

Ministers in England appear to be on the verge of declaring that coronavirus vaccines will be compulsory for care home workers.

The government has conducted a survey on the contentious idea to protect the most vulnerable against Covid-19 infection.

According to a report in the Guardian, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) did not rule out the possibility that ministers may approve the measure for social care workers in England.

Personnel working with adults will be given 16 weeks to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, according to the publication.

“Vaccines are our last hope for surviving this epidemic, and they have already saved thousands of lives, with millions of health and care workers vaccinated,” a DHSC spokeswoman said.

“We launched the consultation to hear your thoughts on whether and how the government should move forward with a new requirement for adult care home providers who look after older people to only employ staff who have had a Covid-19 vaccination or who have an appropriate exemption,” says the government.

She stated that the department’s response to the consultation will be issued “in due course.”

A number of health-care organizations and labor unions have protested mandatory vaccination.

Critics of the proposal have expressed ethical issues and warned that ordering people to get vaccinated could exacerbate opposition from those who do not want to be vaccinated.

The UK’s human rights watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has concluded that requiring care home employees to be vaccinated is “acceptable.”

It did, however, suggest that safeguards be added to avoid the risk of discrimination, such as exemptions for employees who are unable to be vaccinated owing to medical reasons.

It’s still up for debate whether the policy should be extended to NHS personnel.