According to Rightmove, the average price of a property fell by roughly £1,000 in August.

According to a property website, the average price of a home declined by little over £1,000 in August.

According to Rightmove, the average asking price in August in the United Kingdom was £337,371, down 0.3 percent or £1,076 from July.

It was the first monthly drop in the average price of property coming to market in 2021, according to the website, and was primarily attributable to a cooling at the top end of the market.

The fall was fueled by larger residences with at least four bedrooms, according to the report.

In contrast, activity in the “mass market” sector, which includes homes with fewer bedrooms, continues to be strong.

The removal of most stamp duty incentives has a considerably less impact on lower-priced houses, according to Rightmove. From July, a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was phased in.

Despite the monthly decrease, the average asking price is 5.6% higher than a year ago.

“New sellers decreasing their asking prices can signal economy alarm bells, especially when it’s the first time this year, so it’s crucial to go underneath the headline figures,” said Tim Bannister, director of property statistics at Rightmove.

“First and foremost, it is the Christmas season, which means that sellers have usually enticed distracted consumers with cheaper pricing, though this may be less true this year as many purchasers are forced to stay much closer to home.

“Indeed, our research suggests that average prices have only declined in the upper-end sector, which is often more affected by seasonal variables like as summer vacations and has also seen the most stamp duty incentives removed.

“High demand and upward price pressure persist in the mass market of properties catering to first-time buyers and second-steppers, resulting in new, record high average prices in those sectors.

“A lesser stamp duty reduction of up to £2,500 is still available in England, though the time to take advantage of this saving by purchasing now and finishing by the end of September has nearly closed.”

According to Rightmove, there will be an autumn bounce. Individual buyer queries to brokers increased by 56% in the first week of August compared to the same period in the pre-Covid year of 2019.

The figure. “The summary has come to an end.”