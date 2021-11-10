According to respondents in an Air Force survey, mental and physical abuse is common and often goes unreported.

Over half of Air Force and Space Force employees who answered to a poll indicated they had experienced mental or physical abuse in the previous two years, according to a report issued Tuesday. This includes hazing and workplace bullying, as well as rape and murder.

Around 68,000 active service members, reserves, and civilians replied to the survey, with nearly half of women and two-thirds of men describing episodes of “interpersonal violence,” as defined by the Air Force. The majority of respondents indicated they never reported it to law enforcement commanders because they assumed nothing would be done.

The survey was only completed by about 10% of Air Force military and civilian employees. As a result, the published totals do not reflect the true level of violence in the Air Force. Domestic violence involving dependents is also not included because dependents were not polled.

Following multiple violent fatalities last year, the review was instituted. According to Air Force leaders, 81 detrimental behaviors were found, including inappropriate jokes, ridiculing, and spying. The most common complaint was claimed to be workplace bullying.

According to Brig. Gen. April Vogel, cases of less severe emotional abuse were included to demonstrate that “when lower-level inappropriate behaviors are permitted to flourish, it creates an environment where greater, more egregious sorts of behavior can occur.”

Furthermore, the survey discovered that commanders believed they had the means and training to respond to any occurrence, whereas the majority of victims were dissatisfied with the assistance they received. According to Air Force authorities, this disparity indicates an underlying leadership problem in which commanders are failing to recognize the difficulties that need to be addressed.

The report is the latest in a series of Defense Department and service assessments that have highlighted the military’s problems with violence and harassment. Although it’s tough to compare military violence to civilian violence across the country, senior military leaders believe personnel are held to a higher standard.

According to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendell, the percentage of people reporting violence may be skewed high since those who had been involved in an event were more inclined to complete the survey.

“Even if that’s all there is,” he added, “it’s too much,” and it’s a problem the Air Force needs to solve.

