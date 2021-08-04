According to research, people who have been double-jabbed are half as likely to contract Covid-19.

According to a new study, those who have gotten both doses of a coronavirus vaccine are half as likely to contract Covid-19.

Even if double-jabbed people come into contact with someone who has Covid-19, only one in 25 (3.84 percent) would catch it themselves, according to researchers behind the React trial, which has been tracking the disease throughout the pandemic.

And, if they do become sick, double-jabbed persons tend to have milder infections, they noted.

According to Imperial College London researchers, it’s unclear whether there will be an upsurge in illnesses in September when schools reopen and people spend more time indoors socializing.

They did emphasize, however, that each additional person who is vaccinated “takes a substantial chunk of potential transmission out of what may or may not happen in September.”

More than 98,000 people were randomly selected across England for the study, and they provided information and swab samples.

The percentage of people who tested positive for Covid-19 among those who had been double-jabbed was 0.4 percent, compared to 1.21 percent among those who had not been vaccinated — a three-fold difference.

After controlling for a number of variables, they discovered that vaccine effectiveness was 49 percent among persons who said they had been double-jabbed.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React program and chair in epidemiology and public health medicine at Imperial College London, explained, “In other words, persons who are double-vaccinated are half as likely to be infected.”

Prof Elliot explained that a previous Public Health England study indicated higher efficacy rates, but that this was due to the fact that the PHE study included data from predominantly symptomatic people.

The data for people with and without symptoms in the general population is used in the React study.

The efficacy rates were greater – 59 percent – when the authors just looked at data from symptomatic people.

Covid-19 was detected in 40% of individuals investigated, but they did not exhibit any symptoms — a statistic that has fluctuated slightly over the duration of the study.

“Our estimates are a little lower than Public Health England’s – recall, they were focusing on routine testing of patients, so practically all of them would be symptomatic, whereas we’re looking at effectiveness in a random sample,” Prof Elliott added.

