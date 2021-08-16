According to reports, the US Embassy is destroying sensitive information to keep it out of the hands of the Taliban.

During the evacuation of Westerners and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, workers at the US Embassy in Kabul are reportedly destroying important material to prevent it from getting into Taliban hands.

Francesca Mannocchi, an Italian journalist, recorded a video from an Italian chopper flying her to the airport, in which she claimed seeing columns of smoke rising from Kabul below her. Some of the fires were caused by classified information being burned at the US Embassy, according to Mannocchi.

“Kabul airport,” Mannocchi captioned a video of her trip by helicopter, which was accompanied by an armed soldier for safety. Evacuation. “The game is over.”

The evacuation of the entire embassy building, with the exception of acting ambassador Ross Wilson and several diplomats operating at the airport, was spurred by the first waves of Taliban insurgents into the capital. Late Saturday, the flag at the US Embassy was lowered as the US said it will take over air traffic management at the airport.

As a startlingly rapid Taliban takeover into the heart of Afghanistan’s capital, the chop of US military helicopters transporting American diplomats to Kabul’s airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well.

Thousands of new troops were being sent into the country temporarily to protect what was expected to be a large-scale airlift.

Sporadic shooting at Kabul International Airport on Sunday terrified Afghan families fleeing Taliban rule and anxious for flights out, in an increasingly chaotic and crowded evacuation. NATO countries who had withdrawn their military before of the Biden administration’s planned Aug. 31 disengagement deadline started airlifting their citizens this weekend.

Some argued that the US was not moving quickly enough to evacuate Afghans who were at risk of Taliban retaliation for previous cooperation with the Americans and other NATO forces.

“This is murder by incompetence,” said US Air Force veteran Sam Lerman, who was trying to find a way out for an Afghan contractor who had been guarding Americans and other NATO personnel at Afghanistan’s Bagram air base for a decade from his home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Hundreds of Afghans waited impatiently in the Kabul airport for Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst. This is a condensed version of the information.