According to reports, the FBI’s email system was hacked in order to send fake DHS cyberattack messages.

The FBI’s email system was purportedly hacked on Saturday morning, according to various accounts of messages sent from the agency’s email infrastructure purporting to be a cyberattack warning from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Spamhaus Project, a spam-tracking international nonprofit located in Andorra and Switzerland, stated on Twitter that their study revealed the strange emails were sent from accounts “scraped” from the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) database.

“We’ve been made aware of’scary’ emails purporting to be from the FBI/DHS [Department of Homeland Security] sent in the last few hours,” the Spamhaus Project posted on Twitter.

“While the emails are being issued from FBI/DHS infrastructure (the LEEP gateway), our study has revealed that these emails are *fake.”

The bizarrely phrased email, which refers to “a sophisticated chain attack” and mentions “the extortion gang TheDarkOverlord,” was received by certain social media users.

