According to reports, Prince Edward will not be made Duke of Edinburgh.

According to Sunday reports, Prince Edward will not be made Duke of Edinburgh.

Edward, Earl of Wessex, was purportedly chosen to inherit the title by his father, Prince Philip.

However, according to the Sunday Times, Prince Charles, who acquired the title immediately after his father’s death, does not want to pass it on to his brother.

Until he takes the throne, Prince Charles will be known as the Duke of Edinburgh. The dukedom will thereafter revert to the Crown and be appointed by him.

“The prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it stands, and it is up to him what happens to the title,” a source told the publication. It’s not going to Edward.”

“Edinburgh will not go to them [the Wessexes]as far as the prince is concerned,” another source stated.

“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement when Prince Edward married in 1999.

“It was fine in principle, decades ago when it was sort of a pipe dream of my father’s,” Prince Edward told the BBC. “Of course, it will rely on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, will do that, so we’ll wait and see.”

Edward is claimed to have been personally asked by Prince Philip to take up the title.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, previously informed the Daily Telegraph that Prince Philip had urged her husband to inherit the titke.

“We sat there slightly stunned,” she added. ‘Right,’ he said as he walked in the door. I’d be grateful if you could think about it.’

The Earl of Wessex is already a trustee of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme and has taken up some of Philip’s patronages.

“We do not comment on topics relating to the accession,” a representative for Clarence House told the Sunday Times.