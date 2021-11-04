According to reports, police are looking for a kidnapped girl who was tipped off after the suspect bought diapers.

The circumstances behind 4-year-old Cleo Smith’s disappearance and eventual rescue in Western Australia are beginning to unravel.

Terry Kelly, the man suspected of kidnapping Smith, sparked concerns after he was observed buying diapers despite not having any children, according to Australian media. According to the Associated Press, the Carnarvon Police Department has not disclosed any details on why Kelly was made a suspect.

The arrest, according to Police Minister Paul Papalia, was made possible by the officers’ hard work. In a statement, he said, “It wasn’t a random tip, a clairvoyant, or any of the other kinds of stuff you could hear.” “It was just another day at the police station.” Smith’s abduction from a camping north of Carnarvon had piqued Australia’s interest. Smith was discovered alive on November 3 as a result of the community’s desire to assist with the inquiry, according to the police department.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said, “We’d always hoped for that outcome, but we weren’t prepared for it.”

The Carnarvon Police Department announced a reward of one million Australian dollars ($743,000 USD) for information that could assist with the investigation. According to the Associated Press, police believe the incentive will not be claimed.

Kelly is accused of forcibly abducting a kid, among other charges.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Thursday, hours before a 36-year-old stranger was charged with abducting the 4-year-old from a camping tent more than two weeks ago, Cleo Smith was back to her cheerful, bubbly self as she played in the backyard of her Australian west coast family home.

Kelly made a brief appearance in court in Carnarvon, when a magistrate declined to grant him bail.

As they proceeded to acquire critical eyewitness evidence regarding Kelly, police paid a visit to Cleo’s family in Carnarvon.

“I can only see her from the outside, but I’m shocked that she appears to be so well-adjusted and joyful,” Blaine said. “It was really…heartwarming to see that she’s still effervescent and giggling.”

“I’m sure it’s had an effect, but it’s nice to see her behaving like a 4-year-old girl should and just enjoying being in the company of her little sister and her.” This is a condensed version of the information.