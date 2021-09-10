According to reports, housebuilding plans would be toned down.

According to rumors, the government is planning to scale down planning measures aimed at boosting homebuilding.

Ministers had said they wanted to overhaul the planning system in order to boost the construction of high-quality, sustainable homes by streamlining the process and cutting red tape, arguing that reforms would boost the building of high-quality, sustainable homes by streamlining the process and cutting red tape. With a target of building 300,000 new homes per year in England, ministers had said they wanted to overhaul the planning system, arguing that reforms would boost the construction of high-quality, sustainable homes by streamlining the process and cutting red tape

The Planning Bill, first proposed in the Queen’s Speech earlier this year, was intended to replace the present planning system, which dates from the post-World War II era of 1947, with a simpler, speedier, and more contemporary one.

However, according to The Times, plans to eliminate householders’ ability to object to planning applications through a zonal system, as well as required housebuilding objectives for councils, may be cancelled.

According to the newspaper, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick will unveil a scaled-back program, with Conservative MPs blaming the Liberal Democrats for the Conservatives’ failure in the Chesham and Amersham by-election in June.

At the time, the Lib Dems distributed leaflets criticizing the idea, which included quotations from senior Conservatives such as former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Detractors had warned that the initiatives would stifle local democracy by taking away citizens’ right to be heard in person.

“We will not comment on speculation,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said on Friday. Our answer to the consultation will be made public as soon as possible.”

According to the New York Times, the increase in housebuilding numbers has generated questions about whether the ideas are necessary.