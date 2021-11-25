According to reports, a North Korean man was sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Netflix’s “Squid Game.”

After numerous high school pupils were reportedly found watching the show in class, a North Korean man is expected to be sentenced to death for importing and selling copies of Netflix’s hit TV series Squid Game.

The individual allegedly obtained a DVD of the dystopian South Korean drama in China and illegally transported it into North Korea, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). The show’s copies were purportedly sold on USB flash drives and SD cards after that.

According to RFA, the alleged smuggler, whose identity has not been disclosed, will be sentenced to death by firing squad. According to the news outlet, one student who purchased a USB drive was condemned to life in prison, while six others who were caught watching the show were sentenced to five years of hard labor.

Sources told RFA that some of the students’ teachers and administrators had been sacked as a result of the incident, and that those teachers and officials would be sent to hard labor or exile to rural areas of the country.

North Korea passed the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act last year, which forbids the importation and transmission of products such as films, plays, music, and books. The ban is aimed at limiting the spread of media from capitalist countries such as South Korea and the United States, and anyone who breaks it faces life in jail or death.

According to RFA, this is the first time North Korean officials have applied the recently passed statute to juveniles. According to one source, police are now scanning shops for memory storage devices and video CDs containing any foreign media.

According to Netflix’s third-quarter results report, Squid Game has become the company’s most-watched show ever, ranking first in 94 countries and being seen in 142 million homes worldwide after only a month. The show is also the first Korean original to reach the top of Netflix’s consumer-facing Top 10 list.

According to RFA’s sources, the show’s dismal universe, in which indebted individuals are ruthlessly pitted against one another in classic children’s games for the chance to win large cash rewards, resonates with North Koreans living under totalitarian rule.

