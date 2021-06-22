According to released emails, Cummings attempted to circumvent restrictions about a £530,000 award.

According to communications obtained by The Guardian, the BBC’s File on 4 and Source Material, Boris Johnson’s former senior adviser pushed civil servants to deliver the money with “no procurement, no lawyers, no meetings, no delay.”

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), which was involved in the grant’s issuance, stated that appropriate diligence had been undertaken.

Labour, on the other hand, claimed it was another another example of the government’s “disdain” for the laws that regulate the use of taxpayers’ money under Mr Johnson’s leadership.

The Conservatives have repeatedly demonstrated their contempt for the norms and legislation that control how taxpayers’ money is spent.

In March 2020, Mr Cummings intervened in response to a plea from Our World in Data, a non-profit research initiative operated by Oxford professors, which stated it required cash to keep personnel gathering data on the epidemic.

According to reports, the request was forwarded to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who emailed Matthew Gould, the head of NHSX – the unit in charge of the NHS’s digital transformation – to express his support for the award.

Mr Cummings then wrote Mr Gould an email with the following message: “Someone please guarantee that they have the 530k within 24 hours of now and report back to me that it has been sent.”

“Please, no procurement, no attorneys, no meetings, and no delays — just send right away.”

Mr Gould expressed worry, saying that his team could satisfy the request through the DHSC and “get the money in place by tomorrow,” but that doing so would entail “skipping the normal grant-giving process.”

“I don’t want to do anything wrong, but given the secretary of state’s and Dom Cumming’s strong steer, I’d really like your help/advice/green light,” he wrote to another official.

The money was then distributed in four installments beginning in summer 2020.

Mr Cummings, who was previously Mr Johnson's closest aide, quit No 10 in November amid a slew of scandals.