According to Rees-Mogg, Hancock made a severe error and should have resigned.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock committed a “grave error” and was rightfully fired, according to the Commons Leader.

Mr Hancock had been replaced, according to Jacob Rees-Mogg, by “super sub” Sajid Javid, who the Cabinet minister compared to England midfielder Jack Grealish, who dazzled during England’s Euros triumph over Germany on Tuesday.

The comments come as the government was chastised again for how it handled last week’s allegations that the former health secretary had broken social distance rules by kissing his aide, Gina Colangelo, in his departmental office, as revealed by smuggled CCTV images published in The Sun.

When the photographs originally surfaced on Friday, Labour’s shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire questioned the Prime Minister’s refusal to fire Mr Hancock.

The former Cabinet minister resigned on Saturday, more than a day after No. 10 said that the Prime Minister had accepted his apologies and that the matter was now closed.

Sajid Javid, the super sub, the political Jack Grealish, has been appointed in his place.

Mr Hancock resigning over an affair, according to SNP spokesman Pete Wishart, is “equivalent to Al Capone going down for tax cheating,” highlighting the ex-poor minister’s performance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Rees-Mogg responded to Ms Debbonaire’s complaints of Mr Hancock’s rule-breaking by saying, “I believe the honorable lady’s fox was shot some time ago since (Mr Hancock) is the former health secretary – the word former is rather a crucial one.”

“He has been replaced by the super sub, the Jack Grealish of politics in the person of (Sajid Javid), the new Secretary of State, who has already come on with great effect and flair, as we’ve heard comparisons to Association Football.

“She questions what I said about the previous secretary of state’s amazing genius, and I stand by it because he worked incredibly hard for 15 months.”

“Unfortunately, he made a major mistake for which he resigned, and he resigned the day following the report, since the regulations are fairly enforced,” he continued. (This is a brief piece.)