According to recent proposals, two Liverpool fire stations will be merged.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service has begun a 12-week public consultation on integrating the fire stations in Aintree and Croxteth.

After a long period of austerity, the station merger is part of a larger strategy and sustained optimism for the service.

Over the next 12 weeks, residents and businesses in the area will be asked for their opinions.

“Our plans will provide our firefighters and the local community with the facilities they deserve now and in the future,” stated Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan.

“Over the years, the old stations have served their communities well, but they have reached the end of their useful lives, and we must acknowledge this and move on into the future.

“This station merger will make us more robust, efficient, effective, and faster to respond, while also ensuring that we are equipped to handle the needs of today’s fire and rescue service.”

The ideas were stated in a recent public consultation on the Integrated Risk Management Plan (IRMP) for 2021-24, which includes plans to expand the number of fire engines ready to respond to accidents.

The plans received widespread public support and MFRA approval, and the current consultation will focus more specifically on the combination of Aintree and Croxteth stations at the new Long Lane station.

“The enormous public support for the proposals in our Integrated Risk Management Plan has demonstrated that the people of Merseyside are behind our vision for the future,” Mr Garrigan added.

“The station merger is part of this daring path forward; the proposal’s evident benefits include increased response times and night coverage at the new site.

“The new station will be built on the same site as a new state-of-the-art Training & Development Academy, demonstrating our exceptional operational and support staff’s dedication and professionalism.

“Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service is deeply rooted in the community, and we’d like to hear what they have to say. I strongly encourage everyone to complete the survey — this is your Fire & Rescue Service.”

From July 15 through October 7, a public consultation will be held.

