According to QAnon followers, JFK Jr. will’reappear’ in Dallas, and Donald Trump will be elected president.

Followers of QAnon have congregated in Dallas, Texas, where they expect John F. Kennedy Jr. to reappearance and declare Donald Trump president.

On Monday, a big gathering of QAnon followers gathered outside the AT&T Discovery Plaza in anticipation of the alleged return of JFK Jr. before midnight today.

Steven Monacelli of The Daily Beast provided many photographs of a large crowd, some of whom were wearing t-shirts that said “Trump: JFK Jr. 2024.”

The conspiracy theorists met in Dallas ahead of a Wednesday gathering at Dealey Plaza, where they believe JFK Jr. will make a declaration.

Dealey Plaza was the site of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald.

QAnon followers have shared images of themselves in the plaza or on their route to Texas ahead of the huge gathering, according to the Washington Newsday.

All of the people who posted postings featured terms or mentioned lore that is commonly known among QAnon members.

Conspiracy theorists also claim that the clocks will be set back an hour, that the Julian calendar will be adopted, and that the date will be reset to October 20.

At the AT&T Discovery Plaza in downtown Dallas, there is a big crowd of what appears to be QAnon believers. JFK Jr. of the Kennedy family is expected to make a major revelation at Dealey Plaza by the grassy knoll tomorrow, according to a popular QAnon hypothesis. pic.twitter.com/8L0Lw09wH7 — @stevanzetti (steven monacelli) 2 November 2021 The QAnon conspiracy, which began on online message boards, claims that a global cabal of Satanic pedophiles is involved in mass child sex trafficking, and that former President Donald Trump would expose the gang and order its members to be imprisoned and sentenced to death.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, aspects of QAnon mythos “echo longstanding anti-Semitic tropes.”

The blood libel myth, in which it was wrongly believed for centuries that Christian children were sacrificed by Jews for ceremonial purposes, is a good example of this.

However, some members of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe that John F. Kennedy Jr. will reveal that he was not killed in a plane crash in 1999.