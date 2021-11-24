According to Psaki, Biden would not apologize for linking Rittenhouse to white supremacy.

Racial House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Joe Biden stands by his prior remarks tying Kyle Rittenhouse to white supremacy.

On Tuesday, during Psaki’s daily press briefing at the White House, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked if Biden planned to apologize to Rittenhouse, who was acquitted Friday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and other charges after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Wisconsin last summer.

“Would the president ever apologize to acquitted Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse for saying he was a white supremacist on the internet and on television?” Doocy inquired.

The ads were part of the president's 2020 campaign, in which he chastised former President Donald Trump for refusing to condemn racial racism.

“President Trump’s own remarks were used in that campaign…as he refused to criticize white supremacists and militia groups,” Psaki added. “On the debate stage, [Trump] didn’t simply refuse to criticize militia groups; he actively encouraged them throughout his presidency.” “[President Biden] strongly opposes hatred, divisiveness, and violence.” That’s exactly what was done in the video, according to the press secretary.

Doocy persisted, questioning the press secretary about Biden’s claims that Rittenhouse was “part of a militia coming out of Illinois,” as well as Biden’s claim that Trump had never said anything disparaging about white supremacists.

“The president spoke about the verdict last week, and he has clearly condemned the hatred, division, and violence that we’ve seen across the country by groups like the Proud Boys, and groups with whom [Rittenhouse] has posed in images,” Psaki responded.

The Biden administration has maintained that former President Trump’s actions fuelled the white nationalist movement, resulting in bloodshed in places like Kenosha.

"What we've seen are the horrible effects of [Trump's comments]." "When individuals believe it is acceptable to take the law into their own hands rather than relying on law enforcement."