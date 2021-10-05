According to Priti Patel, there is no need for asylum seekers to go from France to the United Kingdom.

As she renews her commitment to stop the flow of tiny boats landing in the UK, the Home Secretary will tell Tory supporters that there is “no reason” for an asylum seeker to cross the Channel from France.

Priti Patel is expected to announce tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Conservative Party conference that she wants to put an end to “these dreadful trips” by safeguarding Britain’s borders.

At the Manchester conference, the Cabinet minister is expected to say, “France is a safe country, free of violence and strife.”

“There is no need for any asylum seeker to travel directly from France to the United Kingdom.

“We make no apologies for securing our borders and pursuing all measures available to save lives by putting an end to these heinous journeys.”

Ms Patel will argue that restricting cross-Channel crossings will address the “greed” of people smugglers who help migrants make their voyages.

More than 17,000 migrants have arrived in the UK since the beginning of the year, more than doubling the total for the entire year of 2020.

According to figures from the PA news agency, more than 25,000 people have risked their lives sailing to the UK in dinghies, kayaks, and other small boats since the beginning of last year.

Despite the steep increase in the number of boats landing on the south coast, asylum applications in the UK declined to 29,456 in 2020, significantly less than the 93,475 asylum applications filed in France and the 121,955 asylum applications filed in Germany.

“What is occurring in the Channel with tiny boats is unsafe, unfair, and unacceptable,” the Home Secretary will add.

“From large camps of mostly male economic migrants outside of Calais to heartbreaking images of people jammed onto flimsy boats crossing the Channel, exploited by people smugglers – despicable criminals known for their brutality and greed, who even threaten to drown little children to line their pockets.”

She will claim that her immigration proposal is “not unreasonable” because it is based on control, stating, “Britain will be fair but firm.”

Ms Patel’s speech in the main hall will also address the issue of violence against women and girls in the aftermath of Sarah Everard’s rape and death. “The summary has come to an end.”