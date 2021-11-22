According to polls, Texas voters prefer Matthew McConaughey to Beto O’Rourke.

In the upcoming gubernatorial election in Texas, Texans are more likely to vote for actor Matthew McConaughey than Democrat Beto O’Rourke, according to a new poll.

In a general election, Texans would prefer McConaughey to O’Rourke roughly 2-to-1, according to a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler. In total, 49 percent of voters said they would vote for the movie star, while only 27% said they would vote for O’Rourke.

McConaughey hasn’t said whether he’ll run for president in 2022 or which political party he’ll support, but he has hinted at it over the past year. Meanwhile, El Paso native Beto O’Rourke, who spent three terms in the House of Representatives, announced his campaign last week.

Nonetheless, McConaughey, who defines himself as a “statesman-philosopher, folk-singing poet,” has consistently fared well in recent polls, suggesting that he may upset both O’Rourke and GOP Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott is the frontrunner in a hypothetical three-way contest, with 37 percent of the vote, followed by McConaughey with 27 percent and O’Rourke with 26 percent. In all, 40% of respondents said they wanted to see McConaughey run for government, compared to 33% who said they didn’t.

In a September poll, 44 percent of voters said that if they had to choose between McConaughey and Abbott, they would vote for McConaughey. In that scenario, Abbott won 35% of the vote. Fans of True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club applauded his candor and ability to “tell it like it is.” The 51-year-old actor, according to the Morning News, has only three weeks to enter the race before the candidate filing deadline on December 13. While his polling results among a varied set of Texas voters appear to be positive, several commentators doubt he will run.

“He seemed to enjoy being in the spotlight. That is not the case. He has to pick a political party.” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa remarked, according to the Los Angeles Times. “No one understands who he is or what he represents.” Mark Owens is a political scientist at Tyler’s University of Texas. The following is a condensed version of the data.