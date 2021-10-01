According to polling, Democrats are on track to lose control of the Senate in 2022.

Because polls predict tight contests for key senators, Democrats may lose control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections after only two years in power.

The party’s majority in the Senate is presently dependent on Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a casting vote in the chamber, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

A single Republican defeat in 2022 would throw the Senate back to the Republicans, and a new poll indicates that Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto could be vulnerable next year.

Cortez Masto’s Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, led Cortez Masto by 39 percent to 37 percent in an internal poll conducted from September 11 to 15.

According to the study, 12% of respondents were uncertain, while another 12% chose “none of the above.” In Nevada contests, this is an option.

The poll was conducted among 504 likely voters by Republican pollster Chris Wilson of WPA Intelligence and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

WPA Intelligence receives a B/C rating from polling firm FiveThirtyEight.

According to a polling document from the Laxalt team, “internal polling from September suggests that this has quickly become a very competitive race.” “The situation for Republicans improves with each passing day under Biden’s presidency.”

Laxalt defeated Cortez Masto by a 10-point edge in a VCreek/AMG poll conducted from August 9 to 14. With a margin of error of 4.11 percent, the sample size was 567 registered voters. It has a B/C rating on FiveThirtyEight.

Cortez Masto isn’t the only Democratic incumbent who appears to be on the verge of losing her seat. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire may also face opposition.

Republican Chris Sununu led Hassan by 49 percent to 48 percent in a poll conducted by Saint Anselm College between August 24 and 26. A total of 1,855 registered voters were polled, with a margin of error of 2.3 percent. FiveThirtyEight gives Saint Anselm College an A/B rating.

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who upset GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a special election in January, is another Democrat in a tight battle.

Former NFL player Herschel Walker is running against Warnock as a Republican candidate, and he has the support of former President Donald Trump.

From August 4 to 5, Public Policy Polling (PPP) conducted a survey. This is a condensed version of the information.