According to police, there have been over 1,000 shootings in Portland so far this year, up from 388 in all of 2019.

The police chief of Portland, Oregon, declared on Saturday that the city had “reached a dismal milestone,” noting that the agency has so far documented over 1,000 shootings in 2021.

“Too many people have had their lives cut short and have been injured as a result of their actions. All shootings, however, cause trauma in our community “Chief of Police Chuck Lovell took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

“I’m excited to collaborate with our partners to address this horrible problem and to do our part. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is hard at work investigating these cases, and I urge members of the public to submit information with them so that gun criminals can be apprehended “Lovell continued.

Portland has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years. According to police records, there were 388 gunshot occurrences in the city for the entire year of 2019. In 2020, the number of shootings increased dramatically, reaching 891.

The city is also on the verge of shattering the record for the most homicides in a single year, which now stands at 70. That record, according to the Oregonian, was set in 1987. According to the publication, there have been 69 homicides in the city this year.

The causes for the increase in shootings in Portland, according to the Oregonian, are “many and complicated,” and include the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the police department’s Gun Violence Reduction Team.

The pandemic and easy access to guns, according to Kieran Ramsey, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Portland, are likely causes in the increase in gun violence, according to news station KGW in June.

“It’s not just a public safety issue; it’s also a public health catastrophe, and on top of that, there’s another public health crisis. Our entire culture has been traumatized as a result of this. When you throw in the availability of guns and people’s propensity to use them in the most awful and devastating ways, you have a recipe for disaster “Ramsey stated his opinion.

We hit a dreadful milestone this week: @PortlandPolice has now documented over 1000 shootings this year. Too many people have had their lives cut short and have been injured as a result of their actions. However, every shooting causes trauma in our community. Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) is on Twitter. 16th of October, 2021 Ramsey also mentioned that a staffing deficit among Portland police officers was contributing to the situation.