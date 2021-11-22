According to police, the suspect in the murder of a couple is the brother of the man who stabbed an officer near the Pentagon.

According to police, Matthew Lanz, a 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Georgia couple and stabbing a cop last week, is the brother of a guy accused of fatally stabbing an officer at a bus stop near the Pentagon in August.

Matthew Lanz is the younger brother of Austin William Lanz, who was identified as the culprit in a violent attack against a Pentagon officer on August 3 by the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia.

Austin Lanz allegedly attacked police officer George Gonzalez before turning a gun on himself and dying at the scene after exiting a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center.

Matthew Lanz has been charged with the shooting of firefighter Justin Thompson Hicks and his wife, Amber Hicks, in Cobb County, Georgia, just four months later. On Thursday, police discovered the couple dead inside their home, but their two-year-old child was unhurt.

Matthew Lanz was accused of stabbing a Sandy Springs police officer during an attempted break-in the next day in a different incident. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the 22-year-old allegedly attacked a responding officer on Friday, stabbed him many times in the back and neck. The cop was transferred to a local hospital and later released.

“We are grateful that our officers were in the right place at the right time to confront this incredibly dangerous and armed person. Because we now know that this perpetrator had previously murdered two homes in a similar burglary in Cobb County, our officers’ prompt response may have saved their lives “In a statement, Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone stated.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Matthew Lanz is now charged with two charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, house invasion, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In the meantime, he is being held in the Fulton County Jail pending his trial.

Austin Lanz has a troublesome past, according to neighbors, and had previously attempted to harass, stalk, and break into homes throughout the region. Although it is uncertain whether Matthew Lanz and Austin Lanz shared the same Georgia residence, police records suggest that they did. This is a condensed version of the information.