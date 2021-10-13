According to police, the mother threw alcohol-fueled parties for her children and encouraged sex acts.

According to allegations filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, a California mother is accused of arranging parties where she gave alcohol and encouraged young teenagers to engage in sex acts.

Shannon Marie O’Connor, aka Shannon Bruga, 47, now lives in Eagle, Idaho, but the charges stem from parties she allegedly hosted in Los Gatos, California, where she allegedly purchased vodka and Fireball whiskey, provided condoms, and warned the teens not to tell their parents about the parties, according to court documents.

O’Connor faces 39 charges, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and supplying alcohol to children. The mom has two teenage sons, and many of the males mentioned in the 15-page court document were their pals. The alleged activities took place between October and March of last year.

Prosecutors said O’Connor would occasionally tell the youngsters not to talk about the parties because she might go to jail. According to the DA’s office, she allegedly offered an underage youngster a condom and pushed him into a room with another drunk teen at one party.

O’Connor called the Los Gatos Police Department on October 28, 2020, to let them know she was holding a Halloween party and that her neighbors were frequently calling the cops on her. According to court filings, she requested that they phone her first before arriving, and that her visitors not open the door.

O’Connor is also accused of throwing a New Year’s Eve party at her house with five 14-year-olds. According to authorities, she is accused of watching and laughing while an inebriated teen sexually assaulted a female in bed.

According to the district attorney, O’Connor carried one drunk youngster into her bedroom, where another drunk 14-year-old girl was sleeping. The young lady was abused.

After the assault, she allegedly begged O’Connor, “Why did you leave me with him in there? Why did you want to do it, for example? As if you knew what he was going to do to me “Prosecutors claim

According to court documents, O’Connor is also accused of bothering and harassing youngsters.

According to prosecutors, kids were advised not to ask for aid when another teen had passed out from vomiting. O’Connor is accused of leaving the inebriated adolescent under his supervision. This is a condensed version of the information.