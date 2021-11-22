According to police, a woman allegedly burys her husband alive in her backyard as per his orders.

For allegedly burying her husband alive in their backyard, a 55-year-old lady has been arrested. According to police, the man personally told her to do so so that “he can achieve immortality.” The accused, Lakshmi, is from Tamil Nadu, India, and is the wife of the victim, Nagaraj, who is 59 years old. The crime was discovered after the couple’s daughter reported her father missing to the authorities, according to The New Indian Express.

Nagaraj began calling himself a “priest” a few years ago after touring temples, according to police. He went so far as to say that he had “talked to god.” “Nagaraj also established a temple in their garden and collected people to deliver prophecies on a regular basis,” a senior police official told the daily.

Nagaraj began to feel uneasy on Nov. 16 and complained of chest pain, according to the report. He quickly summoned Lakshmi and told her to dig a trench in which to bury him alive in order for him to “acquire immortality as promised the gods.” Lakshmi then enlisted the assistance of two workmen, who assisted her in digging a pit in their garden. Lakshmi buried Nagaraj in the pit while he was asleep on Nov. 17, according to the investigation.

The mother remained silent about the incident until her daughter, an employee of an IT firm, paid them a weekend visit. But she sensed something was awry because her father was nowhere to be found. Her mother, too, was unable to provide an answer. The woman interrogated her mother once more, and she admitted to burying him alive in the backyard.

The daughter dialed 911 right away. Officers came on the scene and dug into the pit to recover the body. According to sources, the remains were submitted for autopsy. The cause of Nagaraj’s death, according to police, will be revealed only after the autopsy.

In a similar case, a 38-year-old man was detained in the Indian state of West Bengal for allegedly killing his mother and burying her for more than two years in his bedroom. His estranged wife accused the man, identified as Sahidul Sheikh, of killing his 58-year-old mother at their house in 2019.

Sheikh dug up the floor of his bedroom and buried his mother there because no one was present at the time of the murder. Every day since then, he has burned incense sticks over the grave of his mother.