According to police, a Texas man killed a prominent lawyer because she voted for Joe Biden.

The horrific intentions reportedly fueling the attack and murder of a famous El Paso lawyer couple have been disclosed in a police affidavit.

On Wednesday, Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, was arrested in connection with the death of Georgette Garcia-Kaufmann and the assault of Daniel Kaufmann. The Kaufmanns are listed as attorneys for the Texas Attorney General’s Office by the State Bar of Texas.

According to court documents, the suspect’s political ideas and “extreme religious beliefs” may have influenced his accused shooting spree.

According to the affidavit, the suspect explained why he chose the residence on Memorial Park in an email.

According to KFOX14/CBS4, the complaint indicates that the residents backed President Joe Biden by flying a Biden “flag and [had]a doll of [Donald] Trump hanging.”

Alvarez is also reported to have felt that the region in Memorial Park, Texas, where the victims lived was a hotbed for demonic activity. According to court documents, the suspect saw Memorial Park as a “ritualistic demonic place to perform abortions through magic.”

When he allegedly decided to target the Kaufmanns’ property for the shooting, Alvarez claimed he was “executing and exterminating the pro-choice Jewish Satan worshippers,” according to the affidavit.

Alvarez allegedly revealed his plan to kill the persons living in the houses surrounding the park in an email sent the night of the killing referring to the satanic rituals at the park.

He asked that people “stop all murder of babies” in the statement, while also mentioning former President Trump and Vice President Biden.

According to the affidavit, Alvarez conducted reconnaissance of Memorial Park four days before the attack to photograph probable targets.

On November 14, about 7:35 p.m., the suspect ambushed and fatally shot Georgette Garcia-Kaufmann as she arrived home.

Daniel Kaufmann is believed to have heard noises and proceeded to the rear door, when Alvarez allegedly shot him.

Following investigations using a Google geofence search warrant, the El Paso Police Department SWAT team and detectives rushed in to arrest Alvarez where he worked on September 8, 2021.

Judge Humberto Acosta issued a $2 million bond for the murder and another $500,000 for the violent assault when detectives hauled Alvarez before him.

Daniel Kauffman is said to have expressed relief over Alvarez’s arrest. This is a condensed version of the information.