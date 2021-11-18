According to police, a man was discovered intruding into his ex-home wife’s while wearing her dress and bra.

When a man went to his ex-house wife’s in Georgia, he discovered a thief inside wearing one of her bras and a dress.

The invader was identified owing to citizen assistance, according to the Albany Police Department. The intruder, who has been named as Marion Albritten Jr., was discovered after police got many leads from the public.

The unidentified victim went to his ex-place wife’s on November 10th. According to a police statement, while inside the house, he told officers he noticed a Black male standing in the hallway “wearing his ex-clothing, wife’s bra, and shades.”

The guy allegedly waved his gun at the man and ordered that he remove his clothes after seeing him. After taking the victim’s jeans, phone, and keys to his truck, the suspect was able to depart the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police were initially unable in locating the culprit because he escaped before they arrived. However, authorities used a variety of social media channels to try to learn more about the suspect.

Police quickly stated that they received multiple reports via social media and were able to compile all of the required material for an arrest. Albritten was arrested and charged with armed robbery on November 16, with further charges pending.

Police departments have used social media to examine prospective suspects, motives, and relationships between victims and suspects.

Many police departments use social media sites to raise awareness about crime as well as gather information to solve crimes, such as surveillance footage and images or identifying suspect characteristics.

Police are also able to communicate information about crimes and cases with residents, creating a sense of transparency.

In a statement, Captain Wendy Luster of the Criminal Investigations Bureau-Crime Person’s remarked, “Social media has become a helpful instrument for gathering tip information.” “We want to express our gratitude to our citizens and encourage them to continue to use the platform to assist reduce crime in our community.” According to the Justice Policy Center’s Social Media Guidebook for Law Enforcement Agencies, 98 percent of police agencies use Facebook and about 71% use Twitter.

