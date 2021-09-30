According to police, a man recently released from prison destroys his GPS monitor and murders his ex-girlfriend.

After breaking off his GPS ankle monitor and traveling to her residence, a Florida man on house arrest is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

According to The Miami Herald, Hugues Dorvilus, 29, cut his ankle monitor on Wednesday morning and drove to a trailer park in North Miami-Dade, where he attacked Emicherline Etienne, 23, while she slept.

Dorvilus then ran away from the trailer park, setting up a manhunt that lasted several hours until he was arrested in Lauderhill.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary at a Miami-Dade jail. Dorvilus will be confined in jail until his trial under Florida’s murder laws.

After allegations that he attacked Etienne twice and pointed a gun at her, the 29-year-old was already facing many domestic abuse charges.

Dorvilus was arrested on June 1 after an argument between the pair, according to a police record acquired by the Herald. Later, he was issued with a GPS ankle monitor and told to stay at home until his trial.

Dorvilus allegedly aimed his 9mm gun at Etienne during their June quarrel after she expressed her want to leave their six-year relationship.

“If you try to leave me, I will shoot you dead,” he added, according to investigators.

The two fought over the rifle, with Dorvilus discharging the weapon and hurting himself in the leg, according to the report.

He was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Etienne told police about two earlier episodes in which Dorvilus was allegedly abusive toward her: in July 2018 and November 2019.

Dorvilus was charged with aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery as a result of this.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has been approached for comment by this publication.

The stabbing comes less than a month after a Florida mother was charged with killing her 15-month-old daughter and stabbing her husband and adolescent daughter.

Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department discovered the injured husband in their West Little River home’s yard.

The family’s four other children, all under the age of 11, were there at the time.

The three victims were sent to the hospital, where the 15-month-old girl succumbed to her injuries and died. The woman, who is 38 years old, is being held in jail.