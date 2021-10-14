According to police, a life coach posing as a doctor issued hundreds of false vaccination certificates.

After reportedly issuing 600 phony COVID-19 “exemption certificates,” a life coach from the Gold Coast suburbs was arrested and charged with impersonating as a doctor on Wednesday.

Maria Pau, who has written a book on addiction and goes by the moniker “Maria Power,” allegedly gave certificates stating that the holder was exempt from taking COVID-19 vaccines, wearing masks, or undergoing virus testing, according to Queensland Police. According to investigators, Pau charged 150 Australian dollars ($111 US) every certificate.

Pau, 45, was charged with five counts of taking a title implying a person is a health practitioner under the country’s Health Practitioner Regulation National Law. Pau, an addiction coach with a doctorate in research, is accused of erroneously believing she had the right to create the medical documents.

Pau claimed to have awarded 600 exemption certificates, according to Detective Acting Inspector Damien Powell, who spoke at a press conference on Thursday. He did say, though, that the sum had not been verified by the police.

“From what we’ve gathered so far, they’re from all around Australia, all mainland states,” Powell said. Pau’s activities were discovered after police received a tip from a member of the public, according to the officer.

“She believes she has the authority to issue those certificates,” Powell said of Pau, who he described as “anti-COVID” and believes the coronavirus does not exist.

Individuals who purchased certificates from Pau despite the fact that she is not a medical doctor and so unqualified to give such exemptions could face criminal charges, according to Powell.

“That will necessitate further examination into their understanding and the information they were given,” he said.

“It’s really worrying because if those certificates are presented to employers as exemptions from vaccination, the person is at danger of contracting COVID…. It also puts their coworkers in danger “Powell went on. “This is not an issue to be taken lightly, and we are treating it as such.” Kill Your Addiction Before It Kills You: How I Transformed My Life of Addictions, Bipolar, and Suicide is a book written by Pau that recounts how she overcome drug addiction before becoming a mental health coach and is available on Amazon. She’s also authored pieces about health and wellbeing. This is a condensed version of the information.