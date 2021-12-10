According to police, a car was deliberately driven into the Niagara River, resulting in a dangerous rescue.

Authorities in charge of the inquiry into how an automobile wound up in the Niagara River on Wednesday said the car was most likely driven into the water on purpose.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman in her late 60s in her car drifting in the river near a pedestrian bridge. Authorities stated she resided in the vicinity but have not been officially identified.

“Entry into the water looks to be an intentional act,” according to the New York State Park Police. An official cause of death has yet to be determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

Because park authorities were unable to locate the vehicle, a Coast Guard aircraft was dispatched to the area, where a swimmer was lowered to the vehicle, which was partially submerged in the river and trapped on rocks approximately 50 yards from the falls’ brink.

When the call came in, the helicopter was on its way to Lake St. Clair in Michigan for a training operation, and the crew had to fly through snow with visibility of approximately half a mile.

Lt. Chris Monacelli, the pilot, stated, “At one point we were basically just flying down a street because we spotted the road and we were trying to avoid the windmill farm that’s just west of Niagara.” “So we’re flying down the road when these massive windmills appear about a half-mile away.” Through snow and severe gusts, Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrian Duryea was lowered 80 feet below the chopper, where he entered through the car’s unlocked passenger door.

“The water was rushing across the area, and the car was near to the falls’ edge. We didn’t want him to be dragged out with it if it moved “Jon Finnerty, the aboard mechanic, stated.

Duryea exited the van two minutes later with the unconscious woman beside him and signaled for the chopper to pick them up.

Before the Coast Guard arrived, authorities said the woman had died.

The automobile was caught on rocks at the time, but it was dangerously near to crashing into the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls.

The automobile was mostly immersed in water as of Thursday. This is a condensed version of the information.