According to police, a Brazilian man killed in a plane crash in 2005 was responsible for the murders of three women in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, police in Broward County, Florida, used DNA analysis to solve the 20-year-old killings of three women, revealing that the perpetrator was a Brazilian male who died in a South American plane crash in 2005.

The killer has been identified as Roberto Fernandes, according to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony. Following the finding of his third victim’s body in Miami in 2001, the Brazilian citizen escaped to his homeland.

At the time, authorities suspected Fernandes, but their attempts were impeded by Brazil’s absence of an extradition pact with the United States.

Tony stated at a press conference that “justice never expires,” despite the passage of time in a cold murder case. Fernandes is suspected of being a serial killer, and he may have more victims, according to him.

“Cold cases are frequently left unsolved for months, if not years,” Tony explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Kimberly Dietz-Livesey was the first victim, discovered on June 22, 2000, in Cooper City, Florida, with her badly beaten body jammed into a suitcase along a road. Sia Demas’ body, again battered to death, was discovered stuffed in a duffel bag along another road near Dania Beach, Florida, on August 9, 2000.

Jessica Good’s body was discovered floating in Biscayne Bay in Miami a year later, on August 30, 2001. She’d been stabbed to death.

According to authorities, all three women struggled with substance misuse and turned to prostitution to finance their addictions.

At the 2001 crime scene, one fingerprint and several DNA samples were discovered, but no match was identified in criminal databases at the time. Officials said it wasn’t until they ran the material through Brazilian authorities that they found a match for Fernandes.

At a press conference, Broward Sheriff’s Detective Zach Scott remarked, “That was a key piece of evidence.”

Fernandes had been acquitted of murdering his wife in Brazil, claiming self-defense. According to Scott, the wife’s family was enraged by the case and may have attempted to have Fernandes assassinated in vengeance, prompting him to leave to Paraguay.

Fernandes died in a plane crash in 2005, and his remains was flown back to Brazil for burial. Recently, a judge there was persuaded. This is a condensed version of the information.