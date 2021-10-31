According to Pete Buttigieg, a federal flight ban for air rage passengers should be considered.

On CNN, Buttigieg was asked about the alleged attack on an American Airlines flight attendant while flying from New York City to Orange County, California.

According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, a passenger hit a flight crew member who was going through the first-class cabin.

The flight was rerouted to Denver, and the passenger was detained. Last Wednesday’s incident was described by the airline’s CEO, Doug Parker, as “one of the worst exhibitions of disorderly behavior we’ve ever encountered.” In the wake of a spate of events involving rowdy passengers, Buttigieg was questioned on State of the Union if a federal no-fly list should be established. He said, “I believe that should be on the table.”

“Mistreating, abusing, or simply disrespecting flight crews is completely unacceptable,” he said, describing them as “on the front lines of the epidemic from day one.”

“There is no excuse for this kind of treatment of flight crews in the air or any of the necessary workers—from bus drivers to aircrews who carry people where they need to be,” Buttigieg continued.

Buttigieg stated that “some extremely serious penalties and fines” were being recommended for on-board violence. “We will continue to investigate all alternatives to ensure the safety of the flight crews and passengers.” The FAA and the US Department of Transportation have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Interfering with a plane crew member’s duty is illegal under federal law. Fines of up to $37,000 per violation might be recommended for unruly passenger instances as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) 2018 Reauthorization Bill. Multiple infractions can result from a single incident.

According to FAA statistics released this week, there were 4,941 incidents of rowdy passengers this year through October 26. The FAA has started 923 investigations and 216 enforcement proceedings as a result of the 3,580 mask-related accidents.

During the coronavirus outbreak, United Airlines expelled over 1,000 passengers owing to concerns with mask restrictions and disorderly behavior.

A Delta Airlines customer was arrested on Friday after a confrontation with a man sat behind him over an item placed in his seatback pocket.

