According to Pelosi, the US “can’t take that chance” on the Taliban’s promise of women’s rights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a press conference in San Francisco today to express her concerns about how the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan may limit the freedoms of Afghan women and children.

“We can’t take that chance,” Pelosi replied when asked whether she thought the Taliban could be trusted not to harm Afghanistan’s women.

Pelosi said during the news conference that monitoring possible dangers to women is a top responsibility, and that she believes some of the support for America’s prolonged presence in the region stems from concern about the country’s women and girls.

“Women and girls have always been a top concern for us in Afghanistan,” she stated. “We have to make this the most transparent subject possible.”

Pelosi also mentioned in her speech that she spoke with Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education campaigner, about collaborating on raising awareness and providing support. Pelosi also stated that she has been in contact with Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a war veteran who has taken the Democratic Party’s lead in assisting Afghans who have served in the US in obtaining visas.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid promised to respect women’s rights within the standards of Sharia Law, a system of rules based on Islamic teachings in the Quran, at a press conference on Tuesday attended by a number of female reporters. Since assuming power, the Taliban has emphasized the need of women returning to work and attending education.

The Muslim world has several different interpretations of Sharia Law. While both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have the same faith-based legal system, Pakistan has had a female prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, and Saudi Arabian women were allowed the ability to live alone in June of this year.

Women were not allowed to work or attend school during the Taliban’s administration, which lasted from 1996 to 2001. They could only see a male doctor if accompanied by a male guardian, and women who did not wear a burqa in public risked being killed.

According to a CNN report, a woman was attacked by Taliban members when she did not answer the knocks at her door.