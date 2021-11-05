According to Oxfam, action is needed to stop billionaires from ‘plundering the world.’

Campaigners have warned that billionaires around the world are “plundering the planet” and putting the world in “graver danger” from climate change.

Oxfam Scotland’s Jamie Livingstone reacted angrily when new data revealed that by the end of this decade, the carbon footprints of the world’s richest 1% will be 30 times bigger than what is required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees.

According to the authors of a recent paper, nations should enact policies to “restrict luxury carbon consumption such as mega yachts, private airplanes, and space travel.”

It comes after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos made a brief trip into space earlier this year, Sir Richard Branson flew to the edge of space in his Virgin Galactic rocket plane, and Elon Musk’s private spaceflight business SpaceX is working on a vehicle to transport humans to Mars.

According to scientists, in order to meet the Paris climate summit’s aim of limiting CO2 emissions to only 2.3 tonnes by 2030, each person on the planet would need to reduce their carbon footprint to nearly half of what it is now.

According to a new Oxfam analysis based on data from the Institute for European Environmental Policy (IEEP) and the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), the richest 1% of the population are on track to exceed this limit by 30 times.

By 2030, this group of people, which is smaller than Germany’s population, is predicted to account for 16 percent of total emissions, up from 13 percent in 1990 and 15 percent in 2015.

Meanwhile, regardless of what the other 90% of people do, the cumulative emissions created by the richest 10% of the population could be sufficient to exceed the targeted threshold for 1.5 degrees in 2030.

“The lavish lives and ongoing pillage of the planet by the world’s wealthiest people are putting us all in severe danger,” Mr Livingstone added.

“Emissions from a single billionaire space journey would be greater than the lifetime emissions of one of the world’s poorest billion people.

“No one is exempt from the effects of the climate emergency, but the world’s poorest people are paying the highest price despite producing the least emissions, as they face floods, famines, and other natural disasters.””

