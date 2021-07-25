According to our hairdresser, we’ve all been washing our hair incorrectly.

Many of us wash our hair multiple times a week, yet it turns out we may have been doing it incorrectly our entire lives.

According to a hairdresser, the majority of individuals are not washing their hair correctly, which may be causing harm.

People have been astonished after hairdresser Felicity Nicole provided some advice via her @Felicityynicole Twitter account, according to Mirror Online.

Felicity stated that she had learned that not everyone is aware that when showering, shampoo should be used twice rather than once.

“The first time will wash the hair of all the oils and product build up so that the shampoo can truly do what it’s supposed to do when you do it the second time,” she stated.

“Also, just apply shampoo to the scalp; otherwise, it will drip down the middle and ends when you rinse. Then, only add conditioner to the middle and ends of your hair, and detangle in the shower with your fingers or a wide tooth comb while the conditioner is on.

“And last, only wash your hair 2-3 times a week because too much washing can lead to further buildup and damage to your hair.”

Some users seemed to experience immediate benefits, as one person commented on the page, “So I saw this yesterday and decided to follow your 2x shampoo suggestion when I washed my hair tonight… Thank you so much!

“It’s amazing how much better my hair feels today! I can’t believe how much of a difference it made—or that I’m 26 and only recently learned how to wash my hair properly thanks to a Tweet.”

“I’m so glad it helped!!!,” Felicity answered. If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll notice a huge difference.”

“WHAT,” wrote another. BLOWN MIND. Dammit, this is what they should teach us in school!”

“This is also how we should be cleansing our faces!” a third said. The first wash removes makeup, oil, and sunscreen, while the second cleanses your skin!”