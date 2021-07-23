According to one officer, police ‘held back’ from confronting burglars at Wembley Stadium.

Because of “brand image,” an officer claims police were “held back” from engaging the horde of intruders who attempted to rush Wembley without tickets before the Euro 2020 final.

England went on to lose on penalties to Italy, but there were some horrific scenes before the game as so-called “fans” attempted to enter the stadium without having purchased tickets.

“The best we could do was manhandle them down the ramps away from the stadium,” the officer, who prefers to remain unnamed, told The New York Times.

“It appeared to be a dreadful deployment.”

“The claimed hesitation to intervene more forcefully was all about the brand image,” he added.

“It’s just annoying that we’re being prevented from performing our job. “There’s a reason we’re dressed in public order gear.”

According to the officer, fans were “roaming around in packs” and police wanted to “chase them off properly because the stewards didn’t seem to care.”

During the penalty shoot-out, according to the officer, “fans” were still trying to get into the stadium, and the stewards were “totally useless” and “extremely unprofessional.”

“The Met deployed one of the most major and thorough policing plans (it) has ever committed to a football match of this scale,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said last week.

“It was evident early on in the day that a large number of supporters were entering without tickets.

“As a precaution, more highly trained public order officers were dispatched to Wembley Stadium to bolster the stewarding duties.

“I want to commend the police commanders for their fast response. I have no doubt that their quick intervention stopped the situation from worsening.

“I do not believe the policing operation was a failure, and I support the difficult decisions made by police officers and the Metropolitan Police Service’s public order commanders.”