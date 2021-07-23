According to one of the largest producers, we are facing the worst food shortages in 75 years.

The business is at a “crisis point,” according to the founder and owner of one of the country’s leading food manufacturers.

The pingdemic, according to Ranjit Singh Boparan of the 2 Sisters Food Group, is “masking” other difficulties, including as Brexit-related shortages and Covid issues.

Willand, Devon, the West Midlands, Wales, Scotland, Scunthorpe, Derbyshire, and Sunderland are all home to 2 Sisters factories.

Mr Boparan, dubbed the “Chicken King” because of 2 Sisters’ large-scale engagement in the chicken sector, warned that if the government did not intervene, the country would suffer the “most acute food shortages in over 75 years.”

The government has put in place emergency methods to protect food supply in the event of a pingdemic, allowing thousands of workers to avoid having to self-isolate if they are identified as a coronavirus case’s contact.

“No one could possible have imagined that this deadly combination would come together at this time,” Mr Boparan said.

“It started with the pandemic – and then with the pingdemic in the last week or so – but the operational environment has worsened so dramatically since May this year that I can see no other outcome but significant food shortages in the UK.

“Chicken and turkey supplies are in jeopardy. Our retail partners and the rest of the supply chain have worked together more closely than ever before to assure food supply, and everyone deserves credit for that. But we’ve reached a breaking point.”

Mr Boparan, who was named to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2020 alongside his wife Baljinder with a worth of £593 million, said labor shortages were a problem, with 15 percent of the company’s 16,000-strong workforce experiencing shortages as a result of Brexit lowering available workers in the sector.

Last year’s shortages will pale in comparison to what could occur this year.

“Just because of the serious labor issue, we are currently walking a tightrope every week,” he remarked.

“We’re just scraping by, but if Government doesn’t step in – and quickly – stores will be bare, food waste will skyrocket because it can’t be processed or transported, and the shortages we witnessed last year would be nothing compared to what could happen.”

