According to one economist, the ailing child care industry will have far-reaching consequences.

As the child care business continues to be plagued by resignations, closures, and COVID-19 concerns as a result of the epidemic, some are warning of far-reaching consequences beyond declining availability to the crucial service, according to the Associated Press. Changes in the sector today, according to Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan, might have a long-term influence.

“Decisions we make now concerning child care availability will impact the U.S. macroeconomy for decades to come by determining who returns to work, what types of jobs parents take, and the career paths they are able to pursue,” Stevenson said.

According to the Associated Press, Child Care Aware of America estimates that 9 percent of child care programs in the United States have closed their doors since the pandemic began. As a result of the lack of reliable and inexpensive child care, many people, particularly women, have been compelled to leave their careers.

The worsening of the labor deficit will be exacerbated by more people quitting their employment in an already overworked economy. According to the Associated Press, businesses that don’t have enough workers suffer, and access to goods and services becomes increasingly limited.

For years, the child care industry has operated in a broken, contradictory economy, with low pay for workers and excessive expenses for consumers. Despite this, the crucial service continued to function.

The pandemic has now shown what many experts have long warned: the lack of quality and inexpensive child care restricts which occupations people can accept, makes it more difficult to advance in the corporate ladder, and ultimately hinders the economy’s ability to develop.

"Early childhood education is no longer considered a women's or children's issue. It's primarily regarded as a financial issue. It's all about engagement in the workforce "Mario Cardona, policy director for Child Care Aware of America, agreed. "It's about companies not having to worry about whether or not they can rely on their staff." President Joe Biden has promised a record amount of federal expenditure in the aim of resolving the child care crisis. He promised parents at a recent town hall meeting in Baltimore that they would "not have to pay more than 7% of your income for child care." It would be funded by federal funds.