According to Ofsted, Wirral has 11 ‘excellent’ elementary schools.

Ofsted has given 11 primary schools in Wirral the ‘excellent’ designation.

Outstanding is the highest rating a school can receive, and it can only be achieved if there are no marks of 3 (needs improvement) or 4 (inadequate) on its report card.

Around 10% of primary schools assessed by Ofsted are deemed ‘outstanding,’ with the majority receiving a 2 – ‘good’ rating.

Most exceptional schools are excluded from routine inspection, which is why there is sometimes a long gap between visits by Ofsted, but shorter inspections are still conducted if needed.

According to Ofsted, “We formally assess exempt schools’ risk three years after their most recent comprehensive inspection and on a regular basis after that, but we don’t publish the results.

“Routine inspections do not exempt outstanding special schools, pupil referral units, or maintained nursery schools.

“If we have any issues, we can inspect schools at any time.

“Before an inspection, we usually offer warning in the afternoon of the working day. We also have the authority to investigate schools without prior notice.” The following is a list of Wirral’s ‘excellent’ elementary schools. Please note that this does not include the four special needs primary schools, which are likewise rated as “excellent.” Gilbrook Residential School in West Kirby, Orrets Meadow in Moreton, Elleray Park in Wallasey, and West Kirby Residential School in Woodchurch are the schools.

This Irby school, located on Coombe Road, was last inspected in November 2015.

Following a ‘good’ inspection in March 2012, this was done.

According to a 2017 evaluation by Ofsted, “Across the board, the teaching is excellent. As a result, students develop musically, aesthetically, and linguistically in three languages.

“They develop a solid awareness of diverse cultures and have a good understanding of the world as a result of their geography work.

“Almost every student has solid computer skills and a thorough awareness of historical events and figures.

“The care for the youngest children is exceptional. Children soon gain confidence and independence in Reception.” The whole report can be seen here.

Mersey Park Primary School, located on Elm Road in Tranmere, was last inspected in March 2019 and received a ‘excellent’ rating from Ofsted.

