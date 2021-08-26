According to officials, a gunman killed three people in Washington state.

During a rampage of gunshots and arsons in eastern Washington state, authorities believe a gunman murdered three people and injured another.

After police opened fire on a car, a suspect was reported to have been killed.

Several fires and a shooting were reported soon before 4 a.m. (12 a.m. London) on Wednesday in Finley, Washington, according to local television station KEPR.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound and two residences on fire in the neighborhood.

The perpetrator in the Finley arsons, according to police, went on to ignite multiple fires across Benton County.

Shots were fired from inside the suspect’s vehicle, which was subsequently discovered near West Richland, according to police.

Four officers on the scene, according to Kennewick Police Capt. Aaron Clem, then discharged their firearms inside the vehicle.

The truck was enveloped in flames, and live gunfire could be heard shooting inside. The body of an unnamed person was discovered inside the burning truck, according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Kennewick police say two other people’s remains were discovered inside another property and are thought to be linked to the suspect.