According to new study, money from the slave trade was used to pay the university’s precursor.

A group of community researchers has investigated the University of Liverpool’s historical ties to slavery, 140 years after it was awarded college status.

The ‘Enslavement Enabling Education’ project, led by the Liverpool Black History Research Group (LBHRG) in Toxteth, looked at the slave economy and the family origins of over 200 shareholders.

The Liverpool Royal Institution (LRI), founded in 1817 for the promotion of literature, science, and the arts, had a connection to the University of Liverpool (UoL), which was recognized in November 2017 when the LRI celebrated its bicentenary.

According to the findings, 68 percent of stockholders had business or family ties to the slave economy.

Laurence Westgaph founded LBHRG, a group of community-led researchers dedicated to improving knowledge of Liverpool’s rich black history. They also look at the significant contribution of people of African heritage to Liverpool’s growth, which they claim has gone largely unrecognized, and are dedicated to bringing this history to light.

“Many of Liverpool’s most prominent educational, artistic, and civic organizations owe their fortune to money earned from the slave economy,” a representative for LBHRG told The Washington Newsday.

“We felt it’d be interesting and necessary to look into the history of the University of London to discover if they, too, trace their origins to wealth gained via slavery and the slave trade.”

“Once we started looking into it, everything became clear.”

The LBHRG emphasizes that its two-year research was rigorous, with a high standard of proof, and that its conclusions were released as “a worst-case scenario.”

“Although the slave trade was outlawed in 1807, prior to the LRI, many merchants who were proprietors gained wealthy captaining or investing in slave ships before abolition,” according to the LBHRG.

“Because the British Empire did not abolish slavery in the colonies until 1834, Liverpool merchants continued to profit from the slave economy after 1807, particularly around the time the LRI was founded.”

“After producing our findings, we went to the University of London, and after some delay, they have taken them on board and wish to explore their development as a result of slavery and the slave trade,” they continued.

