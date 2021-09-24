According to new CDC data, schools without masking are 3.5 times more likely to experience a COVID outbreak.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), schools that do not mandate indoor masks are 3.5 times more likely than those that do to have a coronavirus outbreak.

The study looked at how the virus spreads in K-12 schools in Maricopa and Pima counties, which account for more than 75 percent of Arizona’s population.

When the school year began, 210 schools had a mask requirement in place, 309 schools implemented an order after classes began, and 480 schools had no masking restrictions.

In the first 15 days of school, there were 191 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more children or staff testing positive within two weeks.

According to preliminary data, approximately 60% of virus outbreaks occurred in schools where masks were not enforced. In comparison, just 8.4 percent of outbreaks occurred in schools that imposed a mask mandate at the beginning of the year, compared to 32.5 percent in schools that imposed one afterwards.

To keep children safe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has long recommended that students, staff members, faculty, and visitors over the age of two wear masks when inside a school, regardless of vaccination status.

“In addition to universal indoor masking, schools should maintain at least 3 feet of physical barrier between kids within classrooms to decrease transmission risk,” according to the CDC website.

Only a few Republican-controlled states have issued executive orders prohibiting school districts from asking children to wear masks.

Children accounted for a quarter of the state’s coronavirus cases at the end of August, according to data from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. One out of every six infections in Maricopa County was caused by children under the age of 12.

The federal government has taken steps to combat state policies that could expose children to infection.

The Education Department opened an investigation last month into whether mask requirements at schools in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah discriminate against children with disabilities. As of this week, Texas is also being investigated.

